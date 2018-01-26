Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office looks to buy new tech

at a floyd county board of superivsors meeting - the floyd county sheriff's office proposed purschasing new cameras for their vehicles as well as adding computers, something they say they need to have to keep up with other agencies' technolgy. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now to explain.xxx floyd co tech-lvo-5 amy i am at the mason city police department where they already have cameras as well a computers in their squad cars-- brian live-lvo-2 the reason why floyd county says they need the updates is because 90 percent of agencies in iowa already have computers in their cars like the mason city police department. floyd co tech-lvo-4 lowerthird2line:floyd county looks to add tech mason city, ia the addition of this new technology would cost the county around 112 thousand to 143 thousand dollars. those with the sheriff's office say the reason they need this equipment is for their own safety-- the car cams and the body cams would give them two sources of video and an audio track. those we spoke with say they can see the need to spend this money on new equipment.xxx floyd co tech-lsot-3 lowerthird2line:deb roberts floyd, ia i think that it is warrented in our small town and our community and they don't just cover charles city they cover other towns too and i think for their safety it would be a wonderful thing. floyd co tech-lsot-4 now i did ask the sheriff's office about finding alternate funding for the cameras and computers such as grants. amy they tell me that since most agencies already have these technologies that there really aren't grants out there to help with funding. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the floyd county supervisors have not taken any action on the proposal yet. / buttshaw