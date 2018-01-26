Speech to Text for Study: alcohol is always harmful to teens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new study shows parents providing booze to their teens isn't helping them develop good habits. the study was done in austrailia--surv eying nearly two thousand kids ages twelve to 18. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city to explain why researchers say it does more harm than good.xxx booze & kids study-lvo-3 its friday night-- a night many associate with partying. and you never know behind closed doors in any neighborhood if there are parents providing alcohol to their teens. booze & kids study-lvo-4 lowerthird2line:teens getting booze from parents mason city, ia the study found teens who were provided alcohol by their parents for a year were twice as likely to get it elsewhere the following year. it also showed 81 percent of teens who got alcohol from mom and dad reported binge drinking. for one man i spoke to--this was the norm in his day.xxx booze & kids study-lsot-5 lowerthird2line:todd leet mason city, ia todd - safe space in order for them to have their friends over in order for them to engage what many would say questionable behavior. booze & kids study-lsot-4 leet explained as a parent he would never consider letting his kids drink because he knows teens brains are still developing. those who conducted the study say the point is to show alcohol consumption leads to harm--no matter how its supplied. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily. according to the centers for disease control and prevention--alc ohol is the most common drug abused by teens. on average--under age drinkers consume more drinks per sitting than adults. /