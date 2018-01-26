Speech to Text for Fire destroys home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

displaced tonight - after an overnight fire destroyed their home. lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google house fire google earth, landsat/copernicus the fire broke out at about two this morning in the 400 block of lakeview boulevard in albert lea. house fire-stngr-1 kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to the scene today.xxx house fire-llvo-5 house fire-llvo-3 an overnight house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused thousands of dollars in damage. house fire-llvo-4 according to albert lea fire department officials they were called to the scene around two o clock this morning at this house at 449 lakeview boulevard. when they arrived - they found very visible flames coming from the first floor - and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. two people - who were later identified as the homeowners - managed to escape and were taken to mayo clinic health services hospital here in albert lea for treatment of their injuries. fire fighters tried to enter the house - but it was very difficult for them to enter - in fact - the entire floor was burned through. it took them six and a half hours to put the blaze out. and now the cause of this fire is currently under investigation. in albert lea - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. total estimated damage is around 130 thousand dollars. the names of the homeowners have not been released at this time. / ntsb