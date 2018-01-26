Speech to Text for People look for ways to prevent flu

the epidemic has many focused on how they can protect themselves and their families from the flu. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out what extra steps people are taking to avoid the illness. she joins us live in rochester. deedee?xxx maplive:avoiding influenza rochester, mn google earth 2018 google hy-vee pharm new.jpg amy - the demand for the flu shot here at the west circle drive hy vee typically starts to slow down this time of year... holistic flu prevention-lvo-3 but that's not the case this flu season. holistic flu prevention-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:natural remedies for flu prevention rochester, mn in fact the pharmacy has been so busy giving out the influenza vaccine that they've already had to place a re-order to replenish their supply. besides the shot - fear of the flu has brought more people in asking about natural remedies or suppliments they can take to build the body's natural defenses. quite a few people i talked to recommend zinc and vitamin c to both prevent and shorten the duration of the flu.xxx holistic flu prevention-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:sara kelly rochester, mn "i always make sure i get enough citrus in the winter and berries and all those things that a full of vitamin c to help keep my immune system strong." holistic flu prevention-lsot-3 natural remedies can help add an extra layer of protection - however according to mayo clinic - the flu shot is your best bet for avoiding the virus. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. unfortunately - the c-d-c predicts that we're only about halfway through this flu season.