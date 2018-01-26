Speech to Text for Young people buying homes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it is becoming more difficult for new college graduates to become home buyers. a study from apartment list dot com... millennials who graduated from college have had more difficulty saving for a down payment on a house... largely due to student loan debt increasing and only minimal income raises... than those who don't have debt. we talked to a recent graduate who is currently living with her parents in wisconsin... and she has some advice for would?be buyers who also want to pursue a higher education./// "i would be as stingy as possible. you don't have to go straight into university, start with a community college, it's cheaper. work as much as you can during your off time, and if you want to go to university later, more power to you. just take the steps now so you can actually have something later." those who don't go to college save even less for a down payment compared to those who do attend.///