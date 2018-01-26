Speech to Text for Millennials and housing

millenials and housing-stngr-2 a new study suggests it is becoming increasingly difficult for millenials to buy their first home. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out if that rings true in our area. he joins us now live in mason city - alex?xxx millenials and housing-lvo-6 raquel...millennials have become the largest generation in our country... but with the increase in student loan debt...millenials have not been able to put much on a down payment. millenials and housing-vo-4 according to a survey from apartment list dot com... those who are in debt after graduation are saving much less compared to those without it. the company lists a couple of factors - namely skyrocketing education costs...and modest income increases. i talked to one woman who says buying a home is just out of reach. another says it can be attainable but something should be done to make it easier.xxx ashley gutting recent graduate "with the jobs i have, i don't even know if it's possible. i feel like the only thing that's possible for me at this point is a studio apartment or an apartment shared with another person. the job i'm at right now doesn't pay enough for me to think about that." destiny hagenow recent home buyer "at least make it easier for students to feel like they can buy something and be a little more permanent somewhere." millenials and housing-lsotvo-7 with the increasing debt load and a lack of high-paying job opportunities for those without degrees - experts say this could deepen the wealth inequality in the u.s. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the survey was conducted from october 20-15 through december of last year.