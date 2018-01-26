Speech to Text for Proposed law to raise legal tobacco age

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a bill submitted by iowa senator randy feenstra would raise the age to buy or use any tobacco product to 21? years?old. this would include the use of e? cigarettes. the last smoking related legislation passed in iowa was in 2008. that bill made it illegal to smoke in all resturaunts and bars. some have mixed feelings on the new bill. one person we spoke with says he actually goes to iowa from albert lea to buy his cigarettes. he's nineteen and says if this bill goes through?he'll be out of luck./// "it's cheaper out there in iowa and i like going out there so i don't want to ruin my chances." a similar bill was suggested two years ago but never passed.///