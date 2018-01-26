Speech to Text for Local "Fire and Fury" sales

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

michael wolfe's fire and fury book paints a picture of a chaotic and destructive white house. and we reported yesterday the book has sold over 1.7 million copies. and now... the book is back on the shelves. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how people in (our community feel about the book. here at the barns and noble at apache mall in rochester there's only six copies of the book left. but starting next week, they'll be back on the shelves. the store says the book is popular... seeing about 300 reservations for the book in just two weeks. the mason city library has an ongoing waiting list for the two copies they have... the rochester public library has a waiting list almost one hundred people long. one woman we talked to who didn't want to be on camera says she has no interest in the popular read. i have not read the book myself, i don't think i will, i think everything they say about trump is believable and anything trump says has no value. we talked to several other people who didn't want to be on camera while say it's hard to believe trump, but they also can't completely trust the 'fire and fury' is amazon dot com's number one selling book since being published three weeks ago. the book is on track to become one of the fastest selling nonfiction books in recent eyars.