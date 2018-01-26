Speech to Text for Safer roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

improved roadway in albert lea has lessened car accidents dramatically in the past two years. alea road-stngr-1 kimt's brooke mckivergan spoke with members of the albert lea community today and joins us live in the rochester studio with what they had to say about the roadway- brooke? / alea road-lvo-3 that's right katie-south broadway avenue in albert lea used to be a little bit of a problem road. that is - until the city changed it from a 4 lane road to a 3 lane road. that may not seem like a big change but city officials tell me that since then -they've seen a nearly 75- percent decrease in accidents. alea road-lvo-1 alea road-lvo-2 they tell me that one of the biggest problem areas were intersections like this one. to turn left at the intersection- you used to have to cross over 2 lanes- now it's just one. i spoke with some locals who agree that while it is a nice change-it is slowing things down.xxx alea road-lsots-1 lowerthird2line:toni roberts albert lea, mn "theres like slower vehicles that you kind of want to pass but you can't" alea road-lsots-3 "to me i've seen it slowing traffic down, process as far as people getting in and out of my business it hasn't really affected that". martin also tells me that the construction didn't hurt his business at all - but a gas station owner i spoke with says he experienced the exact opposite. they both say they're happy with the changes now though. live in the rochester studio -brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / the city tells us they were averaging about 12-13 accidents per year before the construction