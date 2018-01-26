Speech to Text for Local highlights (1/25)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

good. - the dogs are 30 and 3 in dual meets this season. - arguably the biggest win of the 30... came earler this week.. when they beat number two clarion goldfield dows. wrestling at lm 1-vo-5 wrestling at lm 1-vo-3 - tonight the dogs are back at home.. taking on newman. - and the big guys kick off the show... at 285 pounds... max johnson gets a mat slap to start the party. - we go to 106... jack ... makes it two straight falls...the freshman gets his in 35 seconds.. its 12- zero. - there are a lot of arms and legs... going in crazy directions at 120 pounds...but that's alright with tyler helgeson... he gets six.. with a third period pin. - newman gets on the board with some power from jacob mcbride at 126.... mcbride with the drive... and a takedown for two.. he wins.. 11-1.. a major decision. - but this lake mills team is crazy good.. more bonus points coming at 132 pounds.. its freshman casey hanson. rolling his way to six. - and then at 182 pounds... drake harnish adds five more with a tech fall.. 18 to 3. - lake mills wins the dual... 62-12. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling newman (5) lake mills 12 62 final wrestling at lm 2-vo-4 wrestling at lm 2-vo-2 - dual number two of the night features clear lake and newman. - starting at 106.. with the lions star freshman... sam nelson...his fall comes at the 2:44 mark.. and clear lake is off and running. - isaiah smith added a fall.. and then up at 132... eric faught does the same in the first period. - lions win.. 67-9. - lake mills edged clear lake by 9 in the nights final dual. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling clear lake newman 67 9 final spx fp 2 team score:mn hs wrestling regular season (1) z-m cougars 14 <none> (1) k-m komets 45 ... - the marquee dual in southern minnesota takes us to kasson... and that's not a misprint.. both teams are number one. - z-m is tops in single a.. the komets are at the top of the double a poll. - and this is another banner night for the k-m program winning the dual.. 45-14. - garsen schorr and bennett berge picked up two of the biggest komet wins tonight. / - its an exciting time for football programs in iowa today.. as we are getting our first look at the district pairings they'll be using for the next two seasons. - everything you need to see is at kimt.com. new fb districts-vo-3 new fb districts-vo-2 - here are a couple notes that you will find interesting...in class a... top tier programs... st ansgar and west hancock are going in different directions. - the eagles are in district 3 going west. - the saints are in district 4...heading east. - the class 2-a breakdown is also intriguing.... ghv.. clear lake and forest city are usually paired together in everything... not next year. - the cardinals are breaking away from the group and going in district two - the lions and indians are together in district 3..joined by crestwood and new hampton. / - basketball brackets are out for class 1-a.. 2-a.. and 3-a girls teams in iowa today. - we have them posted at kimt.com. - storyline number one.... comes in class 3-a... crestwood.. clear lake.. and osage... are split up.. meaning we wont have a top five showdown in a regional final. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball regular season (3) clear lake lions 31 <none> (1) crestwood ... - two of those teams are squaring off tonight in cresco. - and the cadets make a pretty impressive statement... in arguably their biggest game so far. - 65-31 crestwood.... they are now 17 and oh this season. / - it's a big series for the bulls. - first place north iowa.. is taking on first place metro... in what should be a playoff preview on the ice. bulls for 10-vo-3 bulls for 10-vo-2 - chances are... we wont be seeing a blowout at the barn this weekend... but lately thats all weve been watching. - north iowa has played 36 games so far this season..they've won 17 of them... by at least five goals... meaning... there have been several really boring third periods. - i asked the team today.. a kind of unusual question... could it actually be a bad thing... to have this many blowout victories.xxx bulls for 10-sot-3 lowerthird2line:dayton honkanen bulls defenseman dayton honkanen: id say yes, because sometimes we get lazy, and then once a good teams rolls into town, they kind of have a jump on us because we cant match their speed right away. mc hockey-vo-4 mc hockey-vo-2 - cool night...at the rink... the mohawk hockey club is hosting hockey fights cancer night... as mason city plays host to the des moines capitals. - the story of this game is the brick wall... in front of the m-c net... in the form of erik mchenry... making all kinds of great saves. - and his team gets a 6-3 win. / lowerthirdlinescore:mhshl dm capitals mason