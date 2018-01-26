Speech to Text for Shipping costs increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shipping costs-vo-3 so far in 2018 - u-p-s - fed-ex and the u-s postal service have all announced rate increases. we spoke to one local store owner who says her business relies on shipping. shipping costs-vo-1 shipping costs-vo-2 virigina smith opened "ginny's fabrics" four decades ago. smith tells us that it's already expensive for her to ship her fabrics across the country - and that she isn't seeing the quality of shipping services go up with the prices.xxx shipping costs-sot-1 shipping costs-sot-2 it's xorbratent and if there was a way to ship in a much more reasonable way i would jump on it u-p-s and fed-ex are increasing their rates by 4.9 percent and u-s-p-s is going up about 3.9 percent for shipping services.