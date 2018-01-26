Speech to Text for Term limits in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

term limits-vo-3 the state of iowa is known to have politicians who hold their elected positions for a long time-- and today one group is looking to learn a little more about the history of term limits. term limits-vo-1 term limits-vo-2 u-s senator chuck grassley has been in office since the early 80's and former iowa governor terry branstad holds the record for longest tenured governor in american history. today at "pub on the cedar" in charles city- locals are looking at the pros and cons of having term limits. one person we spoke with says he would be in favor of implementing them in iowa.xxx term limits-sot-1 term limits-sot-2 you've got congressman who have been in the same position for 60 years it looks like to me you need new blood every once in a while to come up with new ideas. iowa did have a term limit bill that never gained traction in the 20-17 legislative session. that bill looked to limit the iowa governor and state elected officials to 12 years.