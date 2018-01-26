Speech to Text for Muskrat sightings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

muskrat problem-stngr-2 you don't see them too often in the winter...but according to the d-n-r people in clear lake and ventura are seeing a lot of muskrats right now. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is looking into why that is today. muskrat problem-stngr-1 he has the story.xxx muskrat problem-llpkg-1 muskrat problem-llpkg-2 seeing a muskrat or muskrats home is pretty common in ventura lowerthird2line:muskrat sightings in the winter ventura, ia we see them over here on the lake in the open water season and their swimming in the lake having a good time we see a lot of wildlife around here and this fall we saw a lot of activity on the lake swing back-and-forth and getting whatever food stuff they need for winter those with the iowa d-n-r say you don't see them as much in the winter because they are mostly inactive in their huts, but reports and pictures have been coming in of people spotting the little animal. muskrat problem-llpkg-4 street this big fat muskrat came from that area when across the park down here and angled over in disappeared over the bank end of the lake muskrat problem-llpkg-5 i just saw one the other day scurrying across the ice seem to be a little out of place maybe a little lost muskrat problem-llpkg-8 the d-n-r tweeted out this picture....of a muskrat in an ice fishing hole. they say the reason people may be seeing them right now is because of this piece of equipment. what it does is allows them to regulate how much water is in the marsh and release it in to clear lake. those with the d-n-r say they released water in early december to try and kill off the carp that eat the vegitation to improve water quality, but in doing so, the muskrats are now looking for new homes. at least people don't seem to mind... at this point in time as long as i don't see a whole bunch of them at once i'm not too worried about it i'm sure the diner in their wisdom know what they're doing in ventura brian tabick k--i-m-t news three. those with the iowa d-n-r say they are probably going to extend muskrat trapping season again this year from febuary first to april first. this will allow for more healthy vegitation to grow in the marsh.