important than the game tonight... both teams received their regional brackets today.. and its big news because... they are in different regionals. - remember three area teams.. the cadets.. lions.. and osage.. are all in the top five in class 3-a.. so there was a shot two of them could be paired together. - but clear lake is in region two.. osage is in region 3.. and crestwood is in region 4... meaning all three could get to state. - all of the pairings are at kimt.com. / - its not quite up to bruce buffer's standards.... but its time... for the cain event. - the north iowa bulls are on a roll this season.. and their goalie.. colin cain... is a big reason why. ni bulls at 6-vo-3 nx fp multi line video box:the cain event colin cain 1.63 gaa 21-1-2 record - cain is taking over as the bulls full-time goalie... and his numbers showcase why that's the right decision... currently with a 1.63 goals against average. - north iowa wins just about every game he starts between the pipes... currently with a 21-1-2 record. - i asked colin at practice today about the challenge of playing multiple games in goal each weekend.xxx ni bulls at 6-sot-gx-5 lowerthird2line:colin cain bulls goalie colin cain: i just think being ready every day, its where i wanted to be at the beginning of the year, its just something that i am ready for. lowerthird2line:todd sanden bulls hockey coach todd sanden: hes proving it, hes put himself in that spot, and he proves it every week, so theres really no reason to change it up right now. spx fp 2 team score:na3hl regular season metro jets logona3hlmetrojets.png north iowa bulls