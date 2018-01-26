Speech to Text for Bible Literacy Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in it's third week -- bills are emerging out of the iowa legislature. that includes this one--allowing public schools to offer a bible literacy program. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is seeing if this is something that interestes kids --and if it crosses any boundaries. shef's live for us now, emily what are you learning? xxx teaching bible-lintro-2 katie - if this bill passes public schools like mason city would be able to offer a bible literacy course.. i talked with area students today who seem to be on board with the idea. xxx teaching bible-lpkg-1 teaching bible-lpkg-2 malorie yezek would tell you she comes for a religious background. so learning more about the bible doesn't phase her. teaching bible-lpkg-5 malorie - it would be a great help as i go to church but i could also have some insight. teaching bible-lpkg-3 zander ketchum however doesn't go to church at all. teaching bible-lpkg-6 zander - since i'm not super religious it would be a way to learn more about it. teaching bible-lpkg-4 to them--hearing that a dozen lawmakers want to pass a bill that would allow public schools to offer a bible literacy program--doesn' t bother them. as long as its not mandatory. zander - its ok to offer it but not to force it. republican representative tedd gassman is backing the bill--he stresses this wouldn't be mandatory...jus t an option. he says with what's happening in today's world--he believes a course like this could change social norms and create a better life for students. malorie - i feel like it is a great idea as long as its not mandatory for everybody, you're not forced to take the class. democratic reprsentative sharon steckman says the best place to teach the bible, quran, and torah would be in a church, synagogue, and mosque. but yezek says this proposal really isn't surprising. malorie- in my government class and history classes we already talk about it a lot, everyone is from different areas, its already been brought up. / / teaching bible-ltag-2 gassman tells me he doesn't feel a bill like this will pass this year. he says he's been a representative for six years now and bills he proposed then--are just starting to gain momentum. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily. the bill states the course would focus on hebrew scriptures along with the bible's new testament. /