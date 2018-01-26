Speech to Text for Impact of Medical Marijuana on Alcohol Sales

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in the overall alcohol consumption in the u-s appears to be directly related to the rise of medical marijuana laws... alcohol-vo-1 lowerthird2line:impact of medical marijuana on alcohol sales kimt news 3 that's according to a 10-year joint study by two u-s universities and one in south america. states where medical marijuana is legal showed about a 15 percent reduction in monthly alcohol sales...and the researchers believe this demonstrates that marijuana and alcohol are strong substitutes for each other. xxx alcohol-sot-1 lowerthird2line:maren schroeder medical marijuana patient & advocate "a lot of people that drink do so because they're stressed or tired or they're in pain and obviously cannabis can help with all of those types of symptomologies. " another patient we talked to off camera has noticed since he started treating his chronic pain with medical cannabis - he hardly drinks alcohol anymore. /