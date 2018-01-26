wx_icon Mason City 33°

Iowa Awarded HUD Money

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Iowa $9.1 million for homeless assistance initiatives.

Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and urban development has awarded the state of iowa 9 point 1 million dollars towards homeless assistance initiatives. homeless-vo-1 lowerthird2line:iowa awarded hud money mason city, ia the program provides critical support to programs that are helping the homeless in communities - with a main goal of ending homelessness entirely. we talked with a mentor at the northern lights men's shelter in mason city - he hopes the shelter can receive some of that money.xxx homeless-sot-1 lowerthird2line:stephen raymond shelter monitor "the building needs a few improvements, maybe some new programs for the guys and to help the guys get on their feet...we could use some new furniture, new blinds and curtains and things of that nature." the iowa council on homelessness reports that over 11,000 iowans experienced homelessness in 2016, a statistic that is trending downward. / - it's

