Speech to Text for Stores Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

impact online shopping is having on brick and mortar stores is no secret. just this week toys r us annoucned they are shutting down 20 percent of their stores because of increased competition. it's leaving local malls feeling sparse... kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is live in rochester with the story... jeremiah? xxx stores close-lvo-3 i'm standing in front of apache mall where shoppers tell me they are not surprised to see this on- going trend. stores close-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:stores across u.s. closing kimt news 3 stores across the country are battling not only with other retailers but with online shopping. rochester resident frank westbrook says he misses how everyone would come to the mall. today he says he barely see anyone here. xxx stores close-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:frank westbrook mall shopper the mall use to be a place where you would come an enjoy yourself many people i spoke to say online shoppers are missing out on the quality customer service brick and mortar stores can provide. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. a retail research firm predicts that 300 malls will close in seven years. / shipping costs-vo-1