vikings refund-vo-4 not only did minnesota vikings fans suffer a heartbreaking loss in sunday's n-f-c championship game against the philadelphia eagles.. some were subjected to unprovoked threats and violence by eagles fans. vikings refund-vo-1 lowerthird2line:petition to refund vikings fans kimt news 3 a change dot org petition aims to seek justice for those fans by calling on the n-f-l and eagles organization to refund travel expenses for vikings fans. we talked to a rochester- native who was at the game and describes his experiences with eagles fans. xxx vikings refund-sot-1 "we had every four letter word you could think, a lot of people saying "i hope you die," stuff like that. i had a guy bull rush me when i was looking the other way, multiple beers thrown at us, luckily they apparently didn't have good arms because none of them were getting too close to us." so far more than 11- thousand people have added their names to the online petition - although meyer is not holding out hope that he will get refunded. / stores