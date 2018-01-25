Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-25-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 the fog really plagued north iowa and southern minnesota today and it will gradually clear throughout tonight. we'll only fall to the upper 20's to lower 30's for overnight lows thanks to a strong warm front that will be pushing through. highs on friday will be in the lower to middle 40's. it will be warmer in north iowa compared to southern minnesota. the wind will also be picking up out of the south at 15 to 20 mph. the warm momemtum will carry into saturday with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30's. a strong cold front will drop through for sunday and that will drop our highs to the upper teens to the lower 20's. we'll warm things back up again by the middle of next week as a chance for snow returns next wednesday night and into next thursday. tonight: gradual clearing. lows: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. friday: a few clouds/windy. highs: lower to mid 40's. winds: south at 15 to 20 mph. friday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower to middle 20's. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph.