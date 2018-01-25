Speech to Text for Girl receives surprise Super Bowl sendoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

super bowl sendoff-intro-2 a young girl in rochester is getting ready to head to the super bowl after winning a nation-wide contest focused on living a healthy lifestyle. her home team at friedell middle school, with the help of some surprise guests, sent her off today... and kimt news 3's annalisa pardo was there as they said farewell.xxx super bowl sendoff-pkg-1 super bowl sendoff-pkg-2 it was a big day for manasa yerriboyina....sh e was doing an activity as part of her title as the n-f-l's play 60 super kid, it's been a life changing experience but the day quickly became even more exciting when viktor the viking joined the school pep rally to help send her off to the super bowl. and then, manasa - a green bay packers fan - was surprised by former packer and rochester native the vikings didn't make the super bowl but for me this is bringing it back home. - darrell thompson. i thought that i was going to cry. i was so surprised and honored to meet him. for thompson, the feeling's mutual. super bowl sendoff-pkg-4 the most exciting part about her is her wisdom. when i was 12 years old i wasn't thinking about changing the world super bowl sendoff-pkg-5 im trying to inspire them to be healthy, stay active, and have a good lifestyle, have a healthy lifestyle. because when you're healthy, you feel good..you're...yo u. super bowl sendoff-pkg-6 in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. manasa heads to the super bowl on monday. she says she's most excited to interview patriots quarterback