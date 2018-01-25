Speech to Text for New tariffs on imported solar panels

earlier this week president trump signed a measure to impose tariffs on imported solar panels. the administration touts the move as part of trump's pledge to put american companies and jobs first. but solar installers warn that the move will cost u-s jobs rather than protect them. solar panels tariff-stngr-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan is learning what impact that could have locally.xxx solar panels tariff-lvo-2 raquel - solar energy is not only one of the fastest growing industries in the nation - it is the fastest growing in minnesota and supports around 3- thousand jobs that many believe are now at risk... solar panels tariff-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:local impacts of solar tariffs kimt news 3 that's because the u-s solar industry relies on parts made abroad for 80 percent of its supply. industry experts say tariffs will increase the cost of solar and lower demand. i talked to a local renewable energy advocate about the local impact.xxx solar panels tariff-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:rick morris renewable energy advocate "our own rochester public utilities that powers the lights here in rochester, they're planning to install 18.5 megawatts of solar, that's enough power for about 10,000- 12,000 houses so that's just going to make their costs go up it's going to make the cost that rate-payers like businesses and individuals, its going to make their costs go up so this is a lose, lose, lose." solar panels tariff-lsot-3 i reached out to r-p-u they told me current subscribers to their solar choice program will not be impacted because the panels are already installed. as far as what it could mean for future panel installations - they say it's too soon to say. live in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. not everyone is convinced the consequences of the tariffs will be severe. supporters of the decision argue that the solar revolution is happening so fast that the tariff will make little difference. / millenials