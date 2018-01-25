Speech to Text for Police comment on social media post

tonight...we have an update to a story we brought you yesterday...abo ut a woman posting on social media saying she was followed by a group of men at her local wal- mart store. mason city police are now speaking out on the issue...saying while they found no criminal incident occurred...they are proud of the women for asking store employees for assistance. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city with more details about the incident and how people are reacting.xxx maplive:being aware while shopping mason city, ia google earth 2018 google walmartt.jpg raquel - the incident happened on tuesday here at the mason city wal-mart store. the social media post talked about a group of five men slowly following an area mother and daughter from aisle to aisle. police caution shoppers-lvo-2 leaving them to stress--be careful of your surroundings. police caution shoppers-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:being aware while shopping mason city, ia the women claim they contacted staff who escorted them to their vehicle. while mason city police were contacted - no crime was confirmed. but police are saying it was very important that these women were paying attention to their surroundings and that they sought help. one mother says situations like that are always on the back of her mind.xxx police caution shoppers-lsot-4 lowerthird2line:ashley ezarski mother ashley - i don't want someone taking my children that's my biggest concern so if they're going into another aisle i say no get over here, constantly thinking about things like that. police caution shoppers-lsot-3 police say though it's not always possible - you should try to contact them when an incident like this occurs... not after. they say that way - they have a better chance to intervene. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily. we did reach out to walmart yesterday in regards to the social media post. they responded saying if you feel uncomfortable or scared while shopping - go up to customer service and ask management for help. /