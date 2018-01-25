Speech to Text for "Field of Dreams" vandalized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

A historic baseball field that attracts thousands of people every year has been vandalized. Workers at the "field of dreams" in dyersville found the damage tuesday morning - according to owner denise stillman. The field was created for the movie "field of dreams" starring kevin costner. The baseball diamond was driven on - leaving deep gashes in the grass and damage to the sprinkler system. We spoke to mike fleming - who is from dubuque and also played a vital role in building the flied of dreams and shares the history behind the field. "It has a lot of great memories for me and i'd like to continue to have the opportunity for my children, grandchildren and my students to go and see the beauty of the field of dreams." Fleming says he also teaches his students about the history of the field of dreams at the end of the school year. A go-fund-me page has been created to help raise money for the repairs to the field and a security system.