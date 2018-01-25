Speech to Text for forecast weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( some of us are waking up to a dense fog advisory this morning as widespread fog invades the area along with more of those low flying clouds. the cloud cover will begin to clear after the morning hours with a few clouds sticking around into the evening. the pockets of sunshine through the day will help warm all of us above the freezing point today which will begin the big melting process into the weekend. keep in mind that this quick warm up will not be enough to completely eliminate the snow, however road conditions will improve on all roadways. winds will pick up tonight and into friday as even warmer air will arrives with highs looking to make it into the mid 40s for some, alongside plenty of sunshine. a quick moving cold front will drop temperatures back into the 20s for sunday and monday with sunny skies lingering. our next chance for snow returns on wednesday where we see another warm up into the 30s. today: areas of fog/gradual clearing. highs: lower 30's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear/breezy lows: upper 20's to around 30. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday: mostly sunny/breezy. lows: lower to thanks jon. in a little over a week, the philadelphia eagles will take on the "new england