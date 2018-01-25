wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 23°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 25°

Clear
Dense Fog Advisory Wx Alerts

Womens' entreprenurs networking workshop Thursday

Womens' entreprenurs networking workshop Thursday

Posted: Thu Jan 25 04:37:58 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 25 04:37:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Womens' entreprenurs networking workshop Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happening today ? a networking meeting for women entreprenurs in the community.. this is the second women's meeting and is a response to how successful the first one was. women get the opportunity to connect with each other and grow business opportunities. women entreneurs say rochester's growth makes it exciting to be in business. xxx i think it's a positive year of growth and i'm really looking forward to what's happening. we're making history right now so (laugh( the meeting is open to the public at bleu duck kitchen and begins at 4

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events