Speech to Text for RPD K-9 Officers headed to Super Bowl 52

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the eagles and patriots aren't the (only teams getting ready for the upcoming super bowl... a team of police officers from (our area is also making final preperations for the big game... k?i?m?t news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in studio this morning... yesterday.... i got the chance to meet a different kind of super bowl team... rochester police officer terry pretzloff and his k?9 unit, (riley(. i got a chance to sit in on their practice routine and see how they're getting ready for game day. xxx good boy, good boy officer pretzloff and riley are heading to minneapolis to help patrol the super bowl. and just like the teams playing, riley's focus is on the ball. he knows if he finds the odor, he's going to get his ball. riley is an explosive detection k?9... and is trained to find more than 30 odors that could mean explosives are present. if he finds one, riley sits to alert officer pretzloff. the past month or so we've just been hitting training a little bit harder to ensure the dogs up to par and pretzloff says riley is ready for game day. regardless of what the dog's officer pretzloff says one difference for riley may be the workload of the super bowl... they're not sure what the needs of the day will be, but riley may be called to look at more suspicious bags or packages than he does on typical day. officer pretzloff and riley will be joined by one other officer? k9 team from the rochester police department. they will be assisting hundreds of other agencies during super bowl 52.