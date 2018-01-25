Speech to Text for Dog influenza

dog flu-natvo-3 but did you know that humans aren't the only ones who can catch the flu? that's right - your four- legged friends can come down with it too. dog flu-vo-1 natural sound "ready aww you're so excited dog flu-vo-2 just like humans- dogs can experience symptoms like sneezing - coughing and tiredness. dog boarding homes like irie kennels say they often turn away dogs if they seem to be show ingany symptoms. wayne fuller says you should treat you dog like your child - if your child is sick you wouldn't bring it to school because it could infect everyone else.xxx dog flu-sots-1 dog flu-sots-5 that stuff in particular is some nasty stuff so you want to have...make sure it's taken care of and you certaintly wouldn't want to be spreading around to other dogs dog flu-sots-2 being a new dog owner it's definitely something we take very seriously and we would just hate for anything to happen to her the virus doesn't spread to different species - so you can't catch the flu from your dog... or give your dog the flu.