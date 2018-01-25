Speech to Text for Be aware of your surroundings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shopping walmart reax-vo-3 shopping walmart reax-vo-4 a young woman is saying she experienced a scary situation at the mason city walmart on social media. shopping walmart reax-vo-1 shopping walmart reax-vo-2 she wrote in a facebook post "please be careful of your surroundings"... she goes on to say she felt like she was being watched and followed... and says wal-mart employees safely escorted her out to her car. we reached out to local police departments but couldn't get the incident confirmed. but people say regarless - it's still a reminder that you should know what's going on around you.xxx shopping walmart reax-sot-1 shopping walmart reax-sot-2 "there's a lot of places where they want you to keep your eye on everything to see what's going on. because there's so many crazy things going on outside, or in the world. " a wal-mart spokesperson tells us they see similar facebook posts all the time - and if you ever feel uncomfortable or scared... go up to customer service and ask for management. they will be able to escort you to your car or call law enforcement.