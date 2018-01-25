Speech to Text for Jail release system

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

joining us - i'm katie huinker. first tonight we want to tell you about a new public safety test for jail inmates that could soon be used in counties across the state. it could result in inmates being released from jail prior to their pretrial hearing. right now it is being tested in four counties... jail release system-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has the details. xxx jail release system-llpkg-1 jail release system-llpkg-2 at the cerro gordo county there are around 80 inmates-- and at times it can grow to over 100 but with this new system some of those awaiting pretrail may be able to be released until their court date, something those who work here say the less inmates the better. lowerthird2line:public safety assessment test for inmates mason city, ia i've been waiting for pretrial for about a month and a half now joseph luna of mason city is one of many inmates in iowa waiting for pretrial. he's been here for a month and a half...and feels his time could be better spent...consider ing he is facing non-violent drug charges. jail release system-llpkg-3 absolutely nothing i said here watch tv nothing productive at all jail release system-llpkg-8 a new public safety assesment being used in four counties could mean inmates like luna could be back on the streets, but with monitoring. i think it's really supposed to be an oversight of the system the iowa statewide interoperable communications systems board says this test allows judges to score three different categories. the likelihood of engaging in new criminal activity, if the individual would fail to appear in court, and if they would engage in a new violent crime. jail release system-llpkg-10 and the belief from those who practice law is that along with helping jail populations - the system would reduce inequality or bias in the bail system. jail release system-llpkg-4 the fact is the factors are not new they are the same factors that have been in place for at least as long as i can remember jail release system-llpkg-9 while this idea has not yet been brought to cerro gordo county - yunek says if polk county is using the system it won't be long before it comes here. as for luna, he feels this wouldn't be such a bad thing. there so much better things to be doing then just sitting around doing nothing looking for a job making money doing drug treatments reversed a time here in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. polk county is one of three counties that are piloting this assessment with the intentions of making it state-wide.