Speech to Text for Local highlights (1/24)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

basketball team did not have a december home game. - but they are making up for that with 4 in january. - here's why that stat is important.. the trojans are 9 and oh at home this year. ells at niacc women-vo-5 ells at niacc women-vo-3 - and they are hoping to make that ten.. against ellsworth tonight. - the trojans are on fire from distance from the moment this thing tips off... highlight one.. comes from number one... cici kieger. - and then a couple of minutes later...cici is open on the other side of the floor... new spot.. same result.. back to back triples. - lets go near baseline.. for another three pointer.. this time its.. freshman mikayla homola... niacc starting to pull away. - and one more from distance.. its taylor laabs.. .from way out there. - this one is all niacc.... 89-46. / lowerthirdlinescore:jc basketball ellsworth niacc 46 89 final ells at niacc men-vo-4 ells at niacc men-vo-2 - the niacc men are trying to halt a three game losing streak.. also against ellsworth. - nick wurm is starting to get healthy for the trojans.. and when wurm is 100 percent...he is tough to stop.. three ball is good. - later.. wurm corrals the loose ball.. and then launches ahead to orrington hamilton.. and orrington... sprints and scores two. - same two guys on the next highlight.. wurm... tosses out to hamilton on the wing... and the freshman from naples florida connects. - and here comes one more great feed...jaycob payne is open underneath... and goes glass for a bucket. - but ellsworth squeaks out a 7 point victory. lowerthirdlinescore:jc basketball ellsworth niacc 83 76 final faktor is eagles fans-vo-3 faktor is eagles fans-vo-2 - at 6 oh clock tonight.. we honored hannah faktor as our newest student athlete of the week.. and i think a lot of people like her journey to success. - but that might change.. after you hear this.... hannah.. is a big fan of the philadelphia eagles. - she says... she made a snap chat story after last week's game.. that created quite a stir... at school on monday.xxx faktor is eagles fans-sot-3 faktor is eagles fans-sot-2 hannah: growing up my dad was an eagles fan and a fan of every philadelphia sport, i grew into myself too and im surrounded by vikings fans all the time, so sunday, it was fun to watch. rankings released-vo-3 rankings released-vo-2 - the wednesday tradition