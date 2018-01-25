Speech to Text for SAW: Hannah Faktor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of those names... that makes it easy to read on the highlights. - hannah faktor.. is a factor for the mason city girls basketball team. - but this season... factor isnt enough.. our student athlete of the week... is raising her game to a whole new level.xxx faktor is saw-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:faktor is a factor at mchs kimt news 3 sports hannah: i am having a lot of fun right now and we are winning games, so it makes it even more fun. aj: she's having fun and growing as a player. faktor is saw-pkg-4 hannah: as a sophomore when we won state, i just went in for my defense pretty much, junior year i needed to step it up with my scoring, i still wasn't where i wanted to be at the end of last season, i think this year i am finally hitting my marks where i want to be. faktor is saw-pkg-5 aj: the sign of a good player, is doing whatever is needed to help the team.. and that's exactly what hannah's been doing.. her entire career. hannah: when i came into high school it was kind of change, because i played with both of the meyers, i couldn't score every night, i couldnt score all the points, i had to adjust to a new role, but i got there. aj: hannah's been part of the mohawk program for six years... starting in 7th grade... as the team manager. hannah: id sit there on the side every day in 7th and 8th grade and know that my time is coming, it made me nervous, but i lived. aj: and now she is living large..as one of the go to players... on class 4a's number seven team. hannah: its finally hitting me that this is my last season, if i want to go out happy, i need to do something and impact the team. aj: and as she gets ready for her final month as a high school basketball player... there is only one thing on hannah's mind. hannah: we won it my sophomore year, this year, i just want to end it at the well. faktor is saw-vo-2 - our student athlete of the week segment has no end.... and we are already looking for our next award winner. - fill out this nomination form.. if you know of someone we need to meet. / - and one