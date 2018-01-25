Speech to Text for New IA HS FB rules

for football fans in iowa.. we all wish there were games going on.. but all of this news comes off the gridiron... as some new rules.. and playoff guidelines are announced today. - lets start with what is staying the same.. 16 playoff teams in every class... the iowa football coaches association was pushing to get that number to 32. - district champions are guaranteed a playoff.. and heres where it changes... all nine games count for playoff consideration.. the 17 point district tiebreaker is gone... the state is now introducing a rpi system to determine playoff qualifiers. - also new this year.. teams are allowed to play out of state games.. as part of their regular season schedule. - we have the entire press release.. from the state.. on the sports page at kimt.com.