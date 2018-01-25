Speech to Text for Government Shutdown Effects on States

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this week the federal government is coming off the 19th shut down in american history. but some states feel that impact more than others. govt shutdown impact-vo-1 lowerthird2line:impacts of government shutdown kimt news 3 a survey by wallet-hub shows iowa and minnesota would rank near the bottom of the list of impacted states. iowa ranked number 45 while minnesota ranked 51. regardless of whether we feel the impact in our area or not... one person we spoke with says the shutdown was unnecessary.xx x govt shutdown impact-sot-1 govt shutdown impact-sot-2 i would like to see them come to a resoultion on daca and some of those that pretty much 80 percent of the people are for. according to the survey - there are very few federal jobs lcoated in iowa and minnesota - which contributed to their low rankings. /