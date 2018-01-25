Speech to Text for Snow Plows & Visibility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

plow lights-intro-3 as plows clear the roads - conditions can sometimes make the large vehicles hard to see. take a look... plow lights-intro-1 plow lights-intro-2 this tweet from the minnesota department of transportation shows how snow clouds created by plow blades can conceal snow plows from other motorists. while all plows in iowa already have yellow lights to increase their visibility - a pilot program is showing adding small blue lights could go a long way towards preventing plow crashes. kimt new three's stefante randall explains. xxx plow lights-stnger-1 plow lights-llvosot-1 plow lights-llvosot-4 "according to the iowa department of transportation about 75 percent of collisons with snow plows are either rear end colliosns or side swipe collions - but thanks to a new pilot program they are seeing a decrease." plow lights-llvosot-5 in an effort to help reduce crashes- flashing blue and white lights have been installed on the back of some snow plows in iowa as an added safety feature. d-o-t field services coordinator pete hjelmstead says before they started the program in 20-15...one crash happened every 28-hundred hours and with the lights one crash happened one and every 83-hundred hours. we spoke to a snow plow operator who says he has seen a huge difference with the lights. plow lights-llvosot-6 the white and blue light has come to be recognized that we are a slower moving vehicle trying to keep the transporation moving." plow lights-llvosot-7 in hanlontown - stefante randall kimt news 3. / currently there are a total of 170 trucks in district one with the blue and white lights and 6 of those trucks are in hanlontown. state lawmakers