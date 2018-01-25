Speech to Text for Struggling with Snow Removal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of snow on parts of southern minnesota the clean up effort is still going strong. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on what challenges some are facing as they continue to dig out. xxx moving snow-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:struggling with snow removal rochester, mn nats "it's hard to ask for help for some of us because we're used to being on the other side.." margie scruggs knew she wouldn't be able to clear away snow after monday's storm - which is why she's thankful volunteers from family service rochester came to shovel a path from her garage and driveway to her house. moving snow-llpkg-2 "it's very important for people to come and go right now because i need a lot of help." moving snow-pkg-7 whether its shoveling or plowing - moving the wet heavy snow has been no easy task.. "we're trying to do it as fast, effective and safely as possible and it just takes time." city plow operator joe torkelson says this particular snow event presented extra challenges. moving snow-pkg-6 "the fact that we had some rain beforehand and we could pre- treat and with this heavy wet snow it adheared to the road a lot better and the moisture content, as soon as you stepped on it it became ice." moving snow-pkg-8 public works is continuing to clear off roads the best they can and ask the public for some patience. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / with a warm up expected friday - public works plans to have their entire crew out scraping the hard pack off of the roads again. /