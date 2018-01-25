Speech to Text for Residents React to Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we're forced to do it during these winter months...but who would have thought scraping the snow from your car could make you a target. that's what happened in rochester... kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live tonight with the details. calyn? xxx shopping incidents-lintro-2 katie - police in rochester are still looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a person at knife-point while they were cleaning the snow off their car here at the gates apartments. it happened at 10:00 monday night. you can see - it is already dark out here at 6:00...making it that much harder to be aware of your surroundings. here's how some of the residents who live there are responding.xxx shopping incidents-lpkg-1 robbery reax-lpkg-2 imagine going out to clear off your car from the snow. and then getting snuck up from behind by somebody with a knife. robbery reax-lpkg-3 that's what happened monday night at the gates of rochester in the northwest part of town. robbery reax-lpkg-4 i don't understand how you can get snuck up on, it's snow. crunch crunch crunch you can hear people ya know. but i guess if you're just not expecting it, that's my thing. always expect the worst and if it doesn't happen then great. robbery reax-lpkg-5 anthony smith has lived at the gates for two years and isn't surprised this happened. it's happening all over town, not just here, northwest ya know shrugs tevin lockhart has only called the gates home for three months...and says he is not going to live in fear.. robbery reax-lpkg-6 it could happen anywhere, anytime and some people might not be prepared for it. robbery reax-lpkg-7 both residents suggest people carry something for self-defense. a taser, or bear mace, or anything that's going to deter somebody from ya know coming at you. ya know draw your line and say 'don't come any closer or i will react.' shopping incidents-ltag-2 police tell us the victim was able to get the suspect off by using an ice scraper. they say they're still investigating this incident. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties... 175 pounds with short hair. / drug