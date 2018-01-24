Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-24-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 we were under the clouds yet again across north iowa and southern minnesota which prevented things from warming up. areas of fog tonight and into thursday morning will lead to travel difficulty especially adding some slippery spots on roadways that aren't still completely cleared yet. we'll see some clearing throughout thursday afternoon helping boost temperatures into the lower to mid 30's. even warmer air will arrive for friday. keep in mind it will still be a little cooler in southern minnesota compared to north iowa simply because of the lack of snow cover compared to southern minnesota. highs will be in the upper 30's to lower 40's. the weekend will begin with temperatures in the mid 30's for saturday along with a few clouds. sunday will drop to the 20's for highs thanks to a cold front. there won't be much moisture with it so we won't have to worry about any precipitation. next week we will warm up into the 30's again with chances for snow returning by next wednesday. tonight: areas of fog/mostly cloudy. lows:upper teens to around 20. winds: south at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: am fog/mix of sun and clouds. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy/breezy. lows: upper 20's to around 30. winds: southeast at 12 to 18 mph. today - a sentence is