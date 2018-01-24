Speech to Text for Flu season impacts workplaces

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

flu and employers-stngr-2 while we hope we're hitting the peak of flu season--so is the centers for disease control and prevention. right now 32 states have reported patient traffic when it comes to the flu. and now the numbers are out on how much this sick season may be impacting workplaces. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city seeing how businesses are combating this potentially deadly illness.xxx maplive:flu and the workplace mason city, ia google earth 2018 google first citizens bank.jpg those here at first citizens bank in mason city know an employee or two is bound to get sick. flu and employers-lintro-2 now you have to remember--when it comes to the flu we're talking fever, cough, sore throat, and sometimes vomiting. so they are doing their best to work through it.xxx flu and employers-pkg-2 flu and employers-pkg-3 wendy rish hasn't been able to escape it. flu and employers-pkg-6 wendy - i have had one day out for myself and unfortunetely the school called so i had one day home with my daughter. flu and employers-pkg-4 rish isn't alone when it comes to having to take time off due to the flu. and while she isn't a fan of having the illness--she's also not a fan of taking time off. wendy - i personally do but i encourage my staff to make sure they stay home. but listen to this--in a 20-16 survey from staples--79 percent of employees went to work sick even though they knew how the flu spreads. for rish--that's surprising. wendy - to me that seems a little bit high i think a lot of people will come with a common cold but definitely with a fever i would hope they would realize that's a contagious time that they need to be aware of. flu and employers-pkg-7 dan - not surprised that people go to work not feeling 100 percent because they take pride in their jobs, want to be responsible with their work, they want to serve their customers. flu and employers-pkg-5 the numbers show that the 20-17/20-18 flu season is likely to cost u-s employers around nine point 42 billion dollars. that's based on a employee taking four sick days to recover according to challenger, gray and christmas - an executive coaching firm. dan mcguire - who works in human resources at the bank - is seeing his employees taking one to two days off. he says he knows how serious the flu can be. dan - i think the flu is a concern for any employer due to the nature of it spreading and becoming more harmful to employees or customers. according to challenger - one recommendation for workplaces during flu season is to come up with a plan. maybe those who are sick can work from home - or other staff can be cross-trained in case of an absence. for rish--she's just counting on her fellow employees to keep the workplace healthy. wendy - we know it can happen to any of us so we're all a little sympathetic to everyone in making sure it doesn't go to anyone else. / / flu and employers-ltag-2 some other tips on how to keep the workplace healthy include limiting the amount of meetings you have--that way germs aren't hanging around in one room. employers can also provide non-touch trash cans and hand sanitizer. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / thank you emily. those at first citizens bank do offer their employees the flu shot but do not require they get it. / it's not