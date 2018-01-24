Speech to Text for Project recommendations sought by MnDOT

transportation has 400 million dollars in trunk highway bonds set aside and will be using it to fund projects over the next four years. as far as which projects - they're looking for recommendation s. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on a project in our area that many are pushing for - she joins us live in rochester with more.xx challenges moving snow-lvo-2 from rochester to dodge center - hwy 14 behind me spans 4 lanes - however from dodge center to owatonna it goes down to two lanes and is known as one of the deadliest roads in the state. hwy projects-lvo-1 hwy projects-lvo-4 for years people like beth hodgeman has been pushing for funding to expand that stretch - which has been nicknamed the "highway of horrors" to four lanes. lowerthird2line:push for hwy 14 expansion kimt news 3 in 2012 her husband scott was killed in an accident on hwy 14 and since there have been nearly a dozen other fatal crashes there. she and others who drive that road every day are frustrated that nothing has been done.xxx hwy projects-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:beth hodgman husband killed in hwy 14 crash "are we maybe being impatient? i don't know but if it was your loved one that was killed on that, you might understand it better." challenges moving snow-lsot-3 the expansion of hwy 14 from owatonna to dodge center is projected to cost 190 million dollars. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. mn-dot will be accepting project recommendation s from the public through february 5th. /