Popular Iowa attraction vandalized

a famous baseball field in eastern iowa has been vandalized and those who helped build it are hoping the vandal is caught. workers at the "field of dreams" in dyersville found the damage tuesday morning. the field was created for the movie "field of dreams" starring kevin costner. the baseball diamond was driven on - leaving deep gashes in the grass and damage to the sprinkler system. we spoke to a dubuque man who played a role in building the field for the movie in the late 80's....who says he can't believe someone would damage the attraction. mike fleming helped build "the field of dreams" "it brings people from not only the tri state area but all over the country and all over the world for people to come and see this field that was built for somebody to recklessly come out to the field and do figure 8's and ruin the field i was saddened by it." the owner says the field will be repaired this summer... but will remain open to visitors. a go-fund-me page is also created to help raise money for the repairs and a security system.