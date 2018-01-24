Speech to Text for forecast weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( despite the fact that we'll only be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, a warming trend begins today with highs nearing 30 across most of the area. winds will remain calmer through the day and into thursday but will still have a small impact on wind chills, pushing real feels into the mid to upper teens through the day. we'll see mostly cloudy skies today with similar pockets of sunshine as we saw on tuesday. the warm up trend doesn't end there! by thursday, we're looking at highs climbing into the upper 30s... lower 40s by friday with plenty of sunshine! things stay quite for the weekend with a quick cool down bringing us back to the 30s on saturday and 20s on sunday. we're tracking another winter warm up starting tuesday next week! today: mostly cloudy, some sun. highs: upper 20's to near 30. winds: west 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: upper teens to near 20. winds: southeast at 5 mph. thursday: partly sunny. highs: upper thanks jon.