Speech to Text for Fat biking is growing in popularity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

skiiers and snowboarders aren't the only ones excited about the recent snowfall... fat bikers are too! fat bikes are regular bicycles with bigger, thicker tires designed to trek through the snow. people opting for fat bikes instead of cars this winter tell us they have stop a lot less, and no traffic! one avid fat bikers tells us it makes him feel like a kid again./// not everybody's doing it, you're out having the adventure. and you're riding along going i think i can ride through that. so you plow through the snow bank or you plow through the deep snow as far as you can. gritman (grit? man) says unlike skiing and snowboarding where a certain amount of snow is needed, fat biking can happen with any amount of snow, all winter long.