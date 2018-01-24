Speech to Text for Hidden in plain sight program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and the opioid epidemic continues... more teens are using drugs. but one program is working to raise awareness. prairie ridge integrated behavioral healthcare hosted their "hidden in plain sight" program. it features a mock teenage bedroom with different items that could be signs of substance abuse. we spoke to the mason city chamber program director who says she learned a lot from the program as a mother./// "makes me really nervous for what there is already and what there is to come and it's really important to stay infromed as a parent and even i have siblings who are in high school and to know what their going through, who's talking to them and what they are talking about." the hidden in plain sigh program is showcased in schools, work places and for parenst and guardians. you may contact priarie ridge for more information.///