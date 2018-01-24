Speech to Text for Ice rescue training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today is day two of a three day training for the rochester fire department. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester this morning to tell us about their ice rescue training. tyler, arielle, r?f?d does an ice rescue training or refresher every year... and they showed me what it's all about. so that's how thick the ice is right here. fire fighters first try using a rescue ring, but also have other tools to help get people out. they say four fire trucks would come to rescue one person from falling through ice... people would be in water and on shore to help rescue, and people standing by for medical. r? f?d says team work is necessary in these rescues./// it's safer, it's that much quicker. so working effectively as a team in our training scenarios only helps us on scene when the real thing happens. while talking to the fire fighters they reminded me, ice is never 100 perecent safe. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. r?f?d continues their training today and tomorrow.