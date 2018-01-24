Speech to Text for Sex trafficking awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

each month in minnesota 213 girls are sold on average 5 times a day for sex trafficking through the internet. this is according to mission 21 who is a non profit that empowers survivors of sex trafficking. the organization held a meeting tonight in rochester. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan was there.... she's live in rochester now. brooke what did you learn? xx lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie - i learned tonight that sex trafficking can happen anywhere - even public places like the library. a leader that i spoke with from mission 21 tells me it could happen to anyone- and it's happening right here in our communities. sex trafficking-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:sex trafficking awareness rochester, mn people came out tonight to learn more about the crime and the red flags associated with it. those with mission 21 say it's important to recognize the small signs of sex trafficking because many times it's not a sketchy person luring young people in-it's someone victims know who is offering them something desirable like clothes or a new cell phone. and organizers say it's important to note that the reason sex trafficking is still around is because there is still a demand for it. xxx sex trafficking-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:lia culbert community educator "the popularity of porn drives a lot of the demand and so it's just kind of like one of those circles that's spiraling out of control." culbert also says that it's important to be having conversations with your kids about what is and is not appropriate-and of course to be involved in their digital lives. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thanks brooke. some signs to look for in victims are extreme tiredness during school and new items that your child may have that you didn't purchase.