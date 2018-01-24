wx_icon Mason City 21°

Preserving historic Rochester

The DaysInn used to be a Hotel Carlton and some think it should be considered a historic building.

Posted: Tue Jan 23 20:53:00 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 20:53:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Preserving historic Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

inn in downtown rochester used to be hotel carlton years ago-and some think it should be considered a historic building. historic preservation-sotvo-1 historic preservation-sotvo-2 "i just hope that this is one of the buildings that i think should stay in rochester." historic preservation-sotvo-3 tonight- preservation rochester was at the city commission meeting urging commissioners to take their case to city council. after a more than three hour meeting-it was decided that this would be brought to city council. now- council members will have the final say in whether this building will be named a landmark building or not.

