Local highlights (1/23)

couple of options for you.... including a solid lineup of soap operas during the day on kimt. - or.. you can just watch the action unfold in the top of iowa conference this season on the basketball floor. garrigan at ghv boys-vo-5 garrigan at ghv boys-vo-3 - garrigan currently leads the west... but if ghv wins tonight.. they join the bears at the top. - third quarter ...cardinals up by double digits-- james betz pass underneth to ryan meyers who drills the jumper. - bears not going down... cade winkel with the left handed layup miss-- but picked up by his brother angelo winkel for two. - later.. its connor burke looking for betz at the top of the key he drills the three pointer. - betz with the ball again... passing... to jared graham and he gives it right back--boom shaka-laka. betz looking to break the defense down... fakes a drive in fade away and a nice touch he had 32 points... on the night as the cardinals beat the bears 81 to 54. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball (4) garrigan ghv 54 81 final newman at rockford boys-vo-5 newman at rockford boys-vo-2 - newman and rockford are two of the four teams in the log jam at the top of the east division. - in order to win big games like this.. you need to make effort plays.. here comes one from justin fausnaugh.. misses the shot..but grabs the rebound... and dishes to ian holmgaard for two. - the knights came to play in this one... scary collision at the rim... but josh fitzgerald gets the basket.. and one.. also surviving a nasty fall to the floor. - rockford trying to rally... zach bushbaum.. fakes the handoff.. and then calls his own number for a bucket in the paint. - bushbaum going back to work.. this time he kicks out to jake staudt for three. - even opening quarter.. but newman gets a huge win... 80 to 55. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball newman rockford 80 55 final centennial at mc boys-vo-4 centennial at mc boys-vo-2 - the mason city boys are coming off a nice win at fort dodge.. tonight they are taking on centennial. - we are in the third quarter... mohawks gaining some momentum... jeffrey skogen barely moves the net.. on this wing three ball. - and then later in the quarter... dylan miller.. banks one high off the glass.. that falls through. - but the jaguars are just too much..brandon van meter... is on the money for three. - 52-39 centennial. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball centennial mason city 52 39 final - the mohawk girls are finally back at home tonight... tipping off a huge week.. starting with number 8 centennial.. and then continuing friday.. in their coaches versus cancer game. centennial at mc girls-vo-4 centennial at mc girls-vo-2 - tonight.. marks the 9th time... m-c has played a ranked team this season. - pick this one up with the time winding down in the second quarter... taylor runchey of centennial beats the buzzer with a baseline triple... centennial up 22 at the half. - mason city needs a run... and they get a run... anna lensing.. with a great feed to megan meyer.. meyer caps the break for two. - more m- c...theres hannah faktor for another transition basket.... the mohawks cut this one to 10. - but centennial has some size on the block...rachel schon... spinning and scoring in the paint. - jags win... 59- 40. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball (8) centennial (7) mason city 59 40 final - on the wrestling mat.. we have two great rivalries tonight... starting in the h-v-l. - kasson mantorville is holding strong as the number one team in double a... tonight they host stewartville. stewy at km wrestle-vo-4 stewy at km wrestle-vo-2 - the komets come into the dual tonight.. with 10 of their 14 wrestlers ranked in the top 10. - but at 113 pounds... stewy says... we have some good grapplers as well...there is ty smidt with a second period pin. - but then we get into a couple of the k-m hammers...robby horsman is ranked number two at 120... theres a big reason why... second period fall. - jump to 138 pounds... and check out bennett berge...he's number five in the state.. and tacks on another victory tonight... 17 to 2 tech fall. - the move of the match... is right here...jacob keller... takes his man to his back.. give it a couple of seconds... and there is the pin. - another impressive night for k-m... 53-13 is the final.. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs wrestling stewartville (1) k-m 13 53 final mc at cl wrestle-vo-4 mc at cl wrestle-vo-2 - another rivalry in cerro gordo county.. between mason city and clear lake. - lets start with the big guys... at 285 pounds... the mohawks troy monahan goes back to back with jeff shurtz.. two opening pins... troy's comes at the 4:40 mark. - we go to 113... connor wieman has a couple of big time take downs.. including this one right here... connor wins his match with a major decision 20 to 12. - great match at 126 pounds... eric faught taking on colby schriever.. both guys are in the state rankings... this one goes the way of faught.. 4 to 3. - lions win the dual... 45-32. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling mason city clear lake 32 45 final clear lake boys basketball picks up a huge win at algona.. to stay atop the ncc. - iowa men beat wisconsin.. 85-67. - northwestern beats minnesota