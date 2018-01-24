Speech to Text for Repurposing Southbridge Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

southbridge mall-bpclip-2 thanks for joining us, i'm katie huinker. first tonight - malls throughout the nation are struggling. and with so many vacant stores and closed signs in the southbridge mall in mason city, it is no exeption. that's why dozens of community members are coming together, armed with ideas to revive it. southbridge mall-bpclip-3 southbridge mall-bpclip-4 some want to see more restaurants like a texas road house-- or more entertainment options like as toddler swimming class. the event was hosted by the mason city chamber of commerce and the north iowa economic development corridor. people wrote down their ideas-- and if you saw something you liked you got to vote for the idea. the goal is to try and come up with ideas on how to repurpose the mall - something many we spoke with agree needs to happen. xxx southbridge mall-lsot-1 southbridge mall-lsot-2 it's very important to i think our whole community and they certainly loud and clear with the last vote that the public wants something done down here. those with the mall as well as the chamber of commerce say they will follow up with some of the better ideas after the meeting today to try and bring some of them to fruition.