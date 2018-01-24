Speech to Text for Program Helps New Parents

baby box is giving expecting and new parents education and resources to provide their babies a safe start in life. the program has been in minnesota since 2015 - but now it is spreading across the state. baby box program-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:baby box program helps new parents kimt news 3 expectant parents first complete an online course - and then can receive a baby box that includes baby wipes - care products and then the box can then be used as a crib for newborns. the founder of baby box says educating families is an important step in combating infant mortality. a local woman we spoke with says the box alone could be a big help. xxx baby box program-sot-1 baby box program-sot-2 "if you have a really small house and don't have the room for all of this stuff or a big crib or anything that would help". a study done by the c-d-c says minnesota's infant mortality rate is at more than 5 infant deaths per 1- thousand births...and baby box wants to combat this by reaching every family in the state. / live